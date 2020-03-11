Arrest made in yesterday’s east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in yesterday’s homicide in east Amarillo has been arrested.

According to Amarillo Police, Eric Emmanuel Hernandez, 33, was arrested for Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said they were called to the Americas Best Value Inn on a shots fired call.

When they got there, officers said they found Laymon Johnson, 25, and another man with gunshot wounds.

Johnson died at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Hernandez was found in the same motel.

He has been booked into the Potter County jail.

More from MyHighPlains.com: