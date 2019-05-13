Arrest Made In Hiker Machete Murder

(WSLS/NBC News) A man accused of using a machete to murder one Appalachian Trail hiker and seriously wound another in a Saturday attack is in federal custody.



Investigators say James Jordan, 30, attacked a man and a woman with a machete while they were hiking together on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County, Virginia.



The male victim was found in Wythe County using GPS technology after he sent out an emergency notification on his cellphone.



The female victim was found in Smyth County after walking six miles, injured and bleeding, before finding a couple of hikers and calling for help.



Jordan is also known by his trail name "Sovereign."



He was already on probation after separate altercations on the Appalachian Trail in April, during which he threatened hikers in North Carolina and Tennessee.



Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan says investigators are still searching the trail, worried that there may be more victims.



