Arrest made in 2017 homicide in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An arrest has been made in a 2017 homicide in west Amarillo.

Anthony Carter, 52, was arrested in New Orleans for the murder of Alicia Rashawn Burks.

Back in November of 2017, officers were called to the 1600 block of South Hughes on a shooting.

Officers said they found Burks dead inside of a home.

Police said they were told a man wearing a red cloth on his head, a white shirt, and tan pants was seen leaving the area after the shots were heard. Officials said they searched the area but were unable to find the man.

