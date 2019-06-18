Army celebrates 244th birthday with Texas ceremony

Army Futures Command Gen. Mike Murray, left, Sgt. First Class Kelly Robinson, center, and Zinaldo Rodriguez, of Austin, who leaves for basic training on June 24, 2019, use a saber to cut into a birthday cake for the Army's 244th birthday. June 17, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The celebration continues for the U.S. Army as it marks its 244th year with a party in Texas.

The official creation date was 244 years ago Friday, but military leaders celebrated Monday with music and a cake.

Eight recruits also took their oath of enlistment to join the armed forces.

"The Army's history is American history," four-star Gen. Mike Murray, the first general to command Army Futures Command, told the recruits, citing the pivotal moments in warfare and how they aligned with historic moments in the nation's development.

"From the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and more recently Iraq and Afghanistan, our soldiers have been at the forefront of each of those," Col. Patrick Seiber, communications director for Army Futures Command, said.

"It's important that we take the time each year to recognize the Army for what the organization is, but also the legacy history of it," Col. Seiber said.

"Your Army has been there every step of the way," Gen. Murray said before administering the oath to the recruits, seven of whom were native Texans.

The Army is one year older than the country, having been created by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, prior to the American colonies formally declaring independence in 1776. As the military celebrates the milestone, leaders acknowledged Texas' role in growing national security for the country.

"Texas is a great place for a lot of soldiers to make home," Col. Seiber said from the downtown Austin headquarters.

"We have Fort Hood north of here, we got Army Futures Command here, but we've also got other services that are here. You go south to San Antonio and you've got… a big Air Force presence. You go out toward Corpus you got a Navy presence that is there. There is a great culture of service that is here across the Lone Star State and we are just proud to be a part of it."

Army Futures Command is planning to mark one year in Austin with a separate celebration, including a performance from the U.S. Army Band, a parachute demonstration by the Army's Golden Knights, and family activities. The event is July 22 at Austin's Long Center for Performing Arts from 4:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.