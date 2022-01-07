‘Armed robbery’ at West Beauregard was an inside job

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to an ‘armed robbery’ at Rocky Spoonts Real Estate at 2868 West Beauregard Avenue on Friday, January 7, 2022.

According to police, it was reported a lone suspect had entered the business and demanded cash.

While officers responded, Angelo State University emailed an alert to students and staff warning them that a suspect described as wearing black and a black ski mask was at large.

After completing their investigation, San Angelo Police determined the armed robbery did not occur and an employee committed theft within the business and reported the incident as an armed robbery to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.