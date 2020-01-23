Arizona bill would make building private border wall easier

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River in Yuma, Ariz. Defense officials say the Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature could let property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border build a wall without seeking a city or county construction permit.

Republicans on a House committee approved the measure in a 4-3 party-line vote Wednesday.

GOP lawmakers say the measure would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall.

Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn’t remove local control for permitting decisions.