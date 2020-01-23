Arizona bill would make building private border wall easier

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature could let property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border build a wall without seeking a city or county construction permit.
Republicans on a House committee approved the measure in a 4-3 party-line vote Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers say the measure would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall.
Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn’t remove local control for permitting decisions.