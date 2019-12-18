Arguments likely during holiday travel

A new study says the average American will get into 12 arguments or disagreements during travel time for the holiday season.

(FOX NEWS) — “There’s no place like home for the holidays” but traveling there is not an easy or fun task for most people.

A new study commissioned by parking app “SpotHero” says the average American will engage in 12 arguments during holiday travel.

Get ready for at least eight especially-stressful moments and worry about lateness at least four times.

The most common offenders are weather, bumper-to-bumper traffic, losing something, forgetting your i-d, not being able to find an airport parking spot, and just the task of packing for the trip in general.

You’ll also have airport delays, long TSA lines, and your flight could be canceled.

