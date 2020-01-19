Area women join thousands across the country in annual Women’s March

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Across the country, Saturday, January 18, thousands of people took part in a march for women, including right here in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Area Women’s March was held at Sam Houston Park.

The event featured speakers discussing current women’s rights, and what still needs to be done.

The Amarillo Activist League partnered with several organizations in the city to host the Amarillo Area Women’s March.

“The mission of our women’s march today is to harness the political power of diverse women in the community and create transformative social change,” Jami Lyons, event organizer, stated.

Change, including the stigma of women’s rights only affecting women.

“I think that having men involved is just as important as having children, or local women, it’s a community issue,” Lyons said.

Guest speakers gave insight into important issues affecting women in our area like human trafficking.

“It’s a huge issue not only sexual assault and domestic violence but also human trafficking as well. I think that a lot of people think that it doesn’t happen here but it absolutely does,” Ashley Jourdan, Family Support Services employee, stated.

Family support services which is a domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center in Amarillo, also spoke on human trafficking and violence toward women they often witness.

“Sex trafficking happens more often to girls and women so I thought it was important to bring awareness to such an important topic in the community,” Jourdan said.

For many, the event brought light to sensitive topics, that often go undiscussed.

The Amarillo activist league also had voter registration forms for those who were interested.

They say they were surprised at how many people showed up to speak and be part of the march.