Area United employees to be recognized on Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarket employees at every level across Texas and New Mexico, will be recognized for their work on a new employee appreciation day, according to the United Family.

Feb. 22 is National Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day. United Family officials said the day is set aside to recognize supermarket employees for helping to feed families, and keep the supply chain moving in the midst of historic interruptions.

“Every day, but especially on Monday, February 22, as we celebrate National Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day, I hope you will join me in thanking these essential workers. On behalf of The United Family, we invite all communities to stop in one of our stores on February 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

Supermarket employees and their work became a central focus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently during the historic, ongoing winter storms in Texas, United said.

During both extraordinary events, supermarket employees across the country, including United employees in the Amarillo area, continued working, United said. The employees also volunteered time and monetary donations to charity.