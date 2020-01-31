Area students participate in the 30th National Science Bowl

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -Middle and high school students fromour region begin competing in the 30th National Science Bowl.
Students will be putting their math and science knowledge against one another in regional competitions.
Four students from each team face off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format.
The winning team from each of the 50 middle and 65 high school regions will compete in the National Finals, held in Washington, D.C. from April 30 to May 4, 2020.
Those teams that make it to the Finals can score exciting adventure trips and national parks across the country. The idea is to help students learn first hand about science in the field.
Trophies and medals will also be awarded.
The National Science Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1, at West Texas A&M University.