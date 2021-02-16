Area rescue brings in around 50 animals from winter storm; more still need help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “There’s lots of things with this weather that people don’t understand or they just think oh it will be fine, not always. We’ve gotten several reports of frozen dogs out there unfortunately,” Explained by Staci Merriett, the Adoption Specialist, at Gracie’s Project.

Gracie’s Project, a local rescue and nonprofit has been staying busy working to get animals out of the freezing weather conditions that have hit Texas.

“Friday and Saturday alone we had 37 dogs slash puppies that we rescued,” Merriett stated.

As of Tuesday, February 16, they said that number has risen to around 50 and volunteers say they do not see the number dropping anytime soon.

Merriett said although the work is hard they have to push through to help those that can not help themselves.

“It’s a lot for all of us not just on the streets but in the shelters cleaning is, you know your hands freeze even with gloves on but you have to do it because of the animals. They’re first and foremost our priority,” Merriett explained.

With temperatures dropping to historic lows, those at Gracie’s Project are trying to spread awareness.

“Their paws are exposed, there bellies typically don’t have hair on them and that is exposed skin. That skin exposure for 10 minutes alone much less overnight causes frostbite,” Merriett said.

The nonprofit said they have come across dogs and cats with owners who are purposely leaving the animals outside, but volunteers say it is not their job to take the pet but rather educate and help the owners.

“When we get calls for owners I make sure they have the report on there so that way animal control can go out and check it as well because we can’t take that animal off that property,” Merriett stated.

For those looking to help our four legged friends during this time the organization said they can always use the help.

“We always use blankets all year long for our dogs so those are always good. Monetary donations the food that kind of thing anything that anyone is willing to do,” Merriett said.

The nonprofit says you can give directly to them or you can donate to their online PayPal account.

