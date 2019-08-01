Area individuals honored at “Women of Distinction” awards luncheon

“I feel like superman. It’s a lot of responsibility,” said Jean Huguley, “Discover Award” recipient.

That’s what it feels like for Jean Huguley as her, Charlotte Rhodes, Cindy Wynia, Pam Dougherty and William McCarty took home the distinguished Girls Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains’ Women of Distinction awards.

“It’s a neat way to be able to recognize women who have worked hard,” said Becky Burton, C.E.O. of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

The Women of Distinction program honors leaders who have made significant contributions by the girl scouts research institute to positively influence success for girls in leadership roles.

“In 1954 and 1955, if you go back that far, I was a girl scout. It’s amazing to me the things that the girls scouts have done over the years to develop leaders. It’s a real honor for me,” said Charlotte Rhodes, “Connect Award” recipient.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree for Huguley, who’s mom was honored with the same distinction a few years ago.

“It’s super cool, very cool. She taught me everything I know, so it would make sense that I’d be in her shoes soon,” said Huguley.

This year William McCarty was awarded the first ever, “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout” Honor to be handed out. McCarty couldn’t make the ceremony but was represented by his daughter Robyn.

“I wish he were here to be able to receive it but just to be able to honor him in what he’s done for us as a family and then what he’s done for the community,” said Robyn McCarty.

The winners, as the award describes, hopes their impact will inspire future generations.

“Seeing these women in the community and seeing what they’ve done, it’s really an amazing partnership,” said Burton.