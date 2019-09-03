Area first responders team up to raise money and awareness of childhood cancer

“September being childhood cancer awareness month is just a great opportunity for local first responders to use our platform to raise awareness of childhood cancer in our community,” Captain Kyle Joy, Amarillo Fire Department.

Joy and the rest of the Amarillo Fire Department along with the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Medical Services are combining forces to join the INEGU program, short for I Never Ever Give Up. It’s a national program that helps raise money and awareness of childhood cancer.

“We’re going to post pictures of police officers, paramedics, firefighters together holding up their hands. One hand will say I, the other will say n,e, g, u and then we’ll post those on social media,” said Joy.

It doesn’t stop there, for the challenge, every one of those pictures that’s posted by not only one of the agencies, but even the public with the INEGU hashtag, an anonymous donor will donate 25 dollars towards a care package that will go directly to a child battling cancer.

“What we all share together as first responders is we respond when something bad happens. This is an opportunity for us to be involved with the local community in a less stressful environment where we can give back to them,” said Joy.

Joy says they were made aware of this program and challenge through the Schulte family of Canyon’s Tatum Tough Foundation.

Tatum passed away back in 2017 after battling cancer.

“It’s just been a great partnership with AFD and the Tatum Tough Foundation working together to raise awareness and to serve these families,” said Joy.