Area Coach is Terminated Following Child Indecency Charges

A former area principal and high school basketball coach has been fired following charges of indecency with a child.



The Paducah ISD board of trustees met on January 6 and unanimously decided to terminate 43 year old Jay Cantrell’s contract.



It’s an update to a story we first reported on last week.

Cantrall’s facing five criminal charges.

He’s charged with three counts of indecency with a child, which is a third degree felony, a second degree charge of indecency with a child, and another second degree felony count of sexual assault of a child.

DPS investigators tell us it all began on December 21.

Police and school district officials contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate criminal allegations made against Cantrell by students.

At the meeting officials decided not to take action on one item that was on the agenda, whether to look at how they hire, fire, accept the resignation of, or pay district employees.

Up until the decision, Cantrell was put on paid leave.



He started working at Paducah ISD in August 2011.

This isn’t the first time a coach at Paducah ISD has been in trouble with the law.



Former basketball coach Charles Willison pled guilty to having an improper relationship with a student in 2010.