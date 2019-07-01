Area celebrations for 4th of July

The Fourth of July is this Thursday but all week there are celebrations going on in our area.

Canyon’s Independence Day celebration starts Wednesday with Randy Rogers Band live at the First United Bank Center then continues Thursday with the parade and fireworks show.

Pampa’s annual fireworks display will be at the Recreation Park and Pampa Rodeo Grounds.

And Perryton will have fireworks at Lake Fryer.

As for Lake Meredith, their fireworks show will be this Wednesday