Area artists compete at Window On a Wider World’s Youth Art Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Window On a Wider World has invited the community to attend the 8th annual Youth Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

WOWW said there will be art demonstrations by professional artists, appetizers, and refreshments served from noon to 6 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.

The event will bring together local artists and students from 38 different schools in the Panhandle area to compete for the top prize. The first place will win $500.