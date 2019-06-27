Live Now
Arby's launches "megetables" in response to fake meat trend

The fast food chain introducing the world's first "megetable." it looks just like a raw carrot, but it's actually made out of meat.

by: Fox News

The fake meat trend is finally meeting its match.

Arby’s has a lot to say about the meatless phenomenon taking over the fast food industry.

The burger chain has already assured customers it will never add a meat alternative to its menu.

Now, the company is proving its loyalty to meat lovers with a new culinary creation.

Introducing the world’s first “megetable”.

It looks just like a raw carrot, but it’s made from 100 percent turkey breast.

The company says meat-based plants are the next big thing.

But, you won’t be able to take a bite out of the “marrot” anytime soon.

Arby’s “megetables” are only in the development phase and are not currently for sale.

