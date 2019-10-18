Aramark receives award for “Farm Fresh Fridays”

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Arden Road Elementary hosted an assembly celebrating Aramark’s “Farm Fresh Fridays”. Aramark manages the food and nutrition program for Canyon ISD.

Each year during the month of October, Aramark celebrates “Farm Fresh Fridays” by implementing foods that have been produced in Texas into their menus for Canyon ISD.

Canyon ISD School Nutrition partners with Texas Department of Agriculture to help Texas producers by using and serving their products and to educate students how and where foods are produced for consumption.

This is the 4th year that Canyon ISD has participated in the “Farm Fresh Fridays” promotion and students are served a variety of items such as peaches, watermelon, mint, tortillas, beef fajitas, and tomatoes just to name a few. New this year is tomatoes from Dawn, TX, watermelon from Dalhart, TX, beef from multiple sources (West Texas A&M Meat Production Program) as well as a local producer of milk. Tortillas are made fresh locally at Leal’s Mexican Restaurant.