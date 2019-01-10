Apple Watch Detects Man's Heart Issue

Barry Maden is a self-described tech geek.

It's part of why he wanted to buy himself this Apple Watch.

But he also keeps a close eye on his health after suffering from a brain injury.

Tara Maden says, "H"e originally got it because they have a new fall risk app, right? Where if he were to fall and I'm not nearby, the fall sensor will sense that he falled and call 911."

But in this case, it actually ended up detecting something that Barry didn't even have on his radar.

Barry Maden says, "A"and it said it looks like your heart is in afib, you should contact your doctor."

Afib -- or atrial fibrillation -- is an irregular heartbeat, that if left untreated or in Barry's case -- undetected could lead to blood clots.

Causing a stroke or other heart complications.

The watch showing Barry and his wife Tara what his actual heartbeat looked like.

He finally decided to go to the hospital.

Barry Maden says, "When I got to the er, they did an actual EKG on a cart, with the real deal."

Sure enough, the medical professionals told Barry the same thing.

He was in afib.

Barry Maden says, "It probably would have taken me longer to get to the doctor's had I not had something actually telling me that something's not right."

He was sedated.

His heart essentially stopped and restarted by doctors.

Now, this small piece of technology suddenly seems like so much more to them.

Barry Maden says, "Instead of being just kind of a toy or a tchotcke, I think i'll probably pay more attention to it."

Tara Maden says, "Just grateful. Blessed."

The electrocardiogram feature on the Apple Watch does have limitations.

It can't detect most heart rhythm abnormalities or electrical changes associated with a heart attack.