Apple says it’s not tracking you if location is off

Apple says it isn't tracking your phone if location sharing is turned off

(CNN) — Apple says its phones don’t track users if the location function is turned off.

Earlier this week, a security reporter said the new iPhone 11 pro was seeking a user’s location even when the service was disabled.

Apple denies this, saying the activity was related to its new ultra wideband technology.

According to a statement from Apple, the tech is an industry standard that’s subject to international regulations that require it to be off in certain locations.

Because of that, the newest iPhones need to check to see if they’re being used in countries where Apple hasn’t yet received approval to launch ultra wideband.

That’s why the arrow location indicator sometimes appears in the upper menu of newer iPhones.

Apple said it plans to release a new iOS update that will include an option to disable the technology.

