Apple Expected To Announce Streaming TV Service

Apple is expected to introduce a new streaming TV service.

Here’s Apple’s invite to a press event later this month where we might be getting more details.

But CNBC is reporting the service will, at least in the beginning, offer iPhone and iPad owners access to free original shows with the option to sign up for other streaming services, including Starz and Showtime.

The service will reportedly launch as soon as April or May, but won’t include Netflix or Hulu.

Apple is expected to make the official announcement on March 25.