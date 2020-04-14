APH reports no new COVID-19 cases for today in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 04/14/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported no new positive COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

As of this writing, Potter County has 79 cases and Randall County has 73.

There are four recovered cases in Potter County and five in Randall.

APH said they will release a new report card should results come in by 5 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore367
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher5
Texas51
TOTAL281722

