APH reports no new COVID-19 cases for today in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported no new positive COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

As of this writing, Potter County has 79 cases and Randall County has 73.

There are four recovered cases in Potter County and five in Randall.

APH said they will release a new report card should results come in by 5 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 14, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 1 – – Castro 11 1 – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – – Deaf Smith 11 – 2 Donley 24 – 6 Gray 13 – – Hansford 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 3 – – Moore 36 – 7 Oldham 3 1 – Potter 79 2 4 Quay 1 – – Randall 73 2 5 Roosevelt 1 – – Swisher 5 – – Texas 5 1 – TOTAL 281 7 22

