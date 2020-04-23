APH reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries in the Amarillo-area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County cases are at 221 with 34 recoveries, and Randall County is at 137 cases with 32 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 23, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 4 – 1 Deaf Smith 17 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 27 – 9 Hansford 2 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 172 2 45 Ochiltree 1 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 221 5 34 Quay 3 1 – Randall 137 3 32 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 46 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 727 15 146

