APH reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries in the Amarillo-area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County cases are at 221 with 34 recoveries, and Randall County is at 137 cases with 32 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|4
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|17
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|27
|–
|9
|Hansford
|2
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|172
|2
|45
|Ochiltree
|1
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|221
|5
|34
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|137
|3
|32
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|46
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|727
|15
|146
