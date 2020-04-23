APH reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries in the Amarillo-area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 04/23/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases and six new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County cases are at 221 with 34 recoveries, and Randall County is at 137 cases with 32 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam41
Deaf Smith172
Donley248
Gray279
Hansford21
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore172245
Ochiltree1
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter221534
Quay31
Randall137332
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman11
Swisher61
Texas4612
Wheeler1
TOTAL72715146
