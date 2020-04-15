APH reports new COVID-19 cases and recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 92 confirmed cases with nine recoveries, and Randall County is at 80 confirmed cases with 11 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:05 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson31
Moore539
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas1022
TOTAL323840

