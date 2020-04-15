APH reports new COVID-19 cases and recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County is now at 92 confirmed cases with nine recoveries, and Randall County is at 80 confirmed cases with 11 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:05 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|1
|Moore
|53
|–
|9
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|92
|2
|9
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|80
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|–
|Texas
|10
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|323
|8
|40
