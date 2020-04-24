APH reports new cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 280 cases, 44 recoveries, and new death, bringing the total to six. Randall County is at 149 cases, 46 recoveries, and three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 4 – 1 Deaf Smith 21 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 32 – 9 Hansford 2 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 10 – 1 Moore 186 2 45 Ochiltree 1 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 280 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 149 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 11 – 1 Swisher 7 – 4 Texas 46 1 2 Wheeler 3 TOTAL 829 17 178

