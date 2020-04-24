APH reports new cases in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 04/24/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 280 cases, 44 recoveries, and new death, bringing the total to six. Randall County is at 149 cases, 46 recoveries, and three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry10
Dallam41
Deaf Smith212
Donley248
Gray329
Hansford21
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson101
Moore186245
Ochiltree11
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter280644
Quay41
Randall149346
Roberts2
Roosevelt4
Sherman111
Swisher74
Texas4612
Wheeler3
TOTAL82917178
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss