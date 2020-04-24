APH reports new cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County is now at 280 cases, 44 recoveries, and new death, bringing the total to six. Randall County is at 149 cases, 46 recoveries, and three deaths.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|4
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|21
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|32
|–
|9
|Hansford
|2
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|10
|–
|1
|Moore
|186
|2
|45
|Ochiltree
|1
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|280
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|149
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|11
|–
|1
|Swisher
|7
|–
|4
|Texas
|46
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|3
|TOTAL
|829
|17
|178
