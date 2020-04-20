APH reports more cases, additional death in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Department of Public Health has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 160 cases and Randall County is at 115.

APH also reported an additional death in Potter County, bringing the county’s total to four deaths. Randall County still stands at three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith142
Donley248
Gray179
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore121221
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter160424
Quay2
Randall115326
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas2012
TOTAL5331297

