APH reports more cases, additional death in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Department of Public Health has reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and another death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 160 cases and Randall County is at 115.

APH also reported an additional death in Potter County, bringing the county’s total to four deaths. Randall County still stands at three deaths.