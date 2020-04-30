APH reports 94 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County is now at 572 total cases and Randall County is at 234 total cases.
Potter County and Randall County now have 60 recoveries in both counties.
Potter County remains at eight deaths and Randall County remains at three deaths.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:37 p.m. on April 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|8
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|47
|–
|16
|Hansford
|6
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|327
|3
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|572
|8
|60
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|234
|3
|60
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|15
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|131
|1
|31
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,534
|20
|356
