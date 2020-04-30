APH reports 94 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 572 total cases and Randall County is at 234 total cases.

Potter County and Randall County now have 60 recoveries in both counties.

Potter County remains at eight deaths and Randall County remains at three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:37 p.m. on April 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 8 – – Carson 2 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 10 – 2 Deaf Smith 26 – 11 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 47 – 16 Hansford 6 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 14 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 327 3 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 6 Potter 572 8 60 Quay 4 1 – Randall 234 3 60 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 15 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 131 1 31 Union 3 – – Wheeler 8 – 1 TOTAL 1,534 20 356

