APH reports 94 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 04/30/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 572 total cases and Randall County is at 234 total cases.

Potter County and Randall County now have 60 recoveries in both counties.

Potter County remains at eight deaths and Randall County remains at three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:37 p.m. on April 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver8
Carson2
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam102
Deaf Smith2611
Donley248
Gray4716
Hansford61
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3273138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer6
Potter572860
Quay41
Randall234360
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman156
Swisher94
Texas131131
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,53420356
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss