APH reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 47 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 64 new cases have been reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 971, and 23 new cases in Randall County, bring its total to 333.

APH also said there are three new deaths in Potter County, bringing the total deaths there to 15. Randall County remains at three deaths.

Potter County now has 108 recoveries and Randall County has 88 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on May 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro20110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith4111
Donley258
Gray7124
Hansford1121
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4486138
Ochiltree261
Oldham31
Parmer14
Potter97115108
Quay41
Randall333388
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher114
Texas2743107
Union3
Wheeler124
TOTAL2,38636527
