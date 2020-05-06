APH reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 47 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 64 new cases have been reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 971, and 23 new cases in Randall County, bring its total to 333.
APH also said there are three new deaths in Potter County, bringing the total deaths there to 15. Randall County remains at three deaths.
Potter County now has 108 recoveries and Randall County has 88 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on May 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|20
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|41
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|71
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|448
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|26
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|14
|Potter
|971
|15
|108
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|333
|3
|88
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|274
|3
|107
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|12
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,386
|36
|527
