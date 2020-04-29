APH reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 04/29/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, Potter County’s case total is at 499 and Randall County’s case total is at 213.

APH said Potter County has two new death’s, bringing its total to eight. Randall County remains at three deaths.

No recoveries were announced today. Potter County is at 49 and Randall County is at 52.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver5
Carson2
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry14
Dallam102
Deaf Smith2611
Donley248
Gray439
Hansford51
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Lipscomb2
Moore2953132
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer6
Potter499649
Quay41
Randall213352
Roberts2
Roosevelt8
Sherman146
Swisher94
Texas119131
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,37620324
