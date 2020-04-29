APH reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the Amarillo area.
According to AHP, Potter County’s case total is at 499 and Randall County’s case total is at 213.
APH said Potter County has two new death’s, bringing its total to eight. Randall County remains at three deaths.
No recoveries were announced today. Potter County is at 49 and Randall County is at 52.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|5
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|14
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|43
|–
|9
|Hansford
|5
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|295
|3
|132
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|499
|6
|49
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|213
|3
|52
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|8
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|119
|1
|31
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,376
|20
|324
