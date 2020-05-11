APH reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 21 recoveries in Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, and 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 55 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,179, and Randall County has 21 new cases, bringing its total to 379.

Health officials said there are two additional deaths in Potter County, bringing its total to 17. Randall County remains at three deaths.

Potter County is now at 175 recoveries and Randall County is at 109.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry29
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7534
Hansford1222
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5278138
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,17915175
Quay41
Randall3793109
Roberts22
Roosevelt11
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4033171
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL2,91340730
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss