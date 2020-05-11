APH reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 21 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, and 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 55 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,179, and Randall County has 21 new cases, bringing its total to 379.

Health officials said there are two additional deaths in Potter County, bringing its total to 17. Randall County remains at three deaths.

Potter County is now at 175 recoveries and Randall County is at 109.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 1 Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 3 Curry 29 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 59 – 15 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 75 – 34 Hansford 12 2 2 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 527 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 19 2 Potter 1,179 15 175 Quay 4 1 – Randall 379 3 109 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 12 – 5 Texas 403 3 171 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 4 TOTAL 2,913 40 730

