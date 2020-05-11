AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, and 21 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 55 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,179, and Randall County has 21 new cases, bringing its total to 379.
Health officials said there are two additional deaths in Potter County, bringing its total to 17. Randall County remains at three deaths.
Potter County is now at 175 recoveries and Randall County is at 109.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|1
|Beaver
|20
|–
|10
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|1
|Castro
|23
|1
|11
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|29
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|59
|–
|15
|Donley
|26
|–
|21
|Gray
|75
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|2
|Hartley
|8
|2
|2
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|527
|8
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|19
|2
|Potter
|1,179
|15
|175
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|379
|3
|109
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|8
|Swisher
|12
|–
|5
|Texas
|403
|3
|171
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,913
|40
|730
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 21 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Class is in Session: An introduction to the flute
- Class is in Session: The art of acting
- Coronavirus forces Santa Fe Opera to cancel upcoming season
- Governor’s pick to lead health agency lacks Senate support