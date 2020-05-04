APH reports 75 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County’s total number of cases is at 876 and Randall County’s total number of cases is at 296.
Potter County has 80 recoveries and Randall County has 69 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on May 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|13
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|37
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|67
|–
|16
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|13
|Potter
|876
|9
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|296
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|10
|–
|4
|Texas
|236
|2
|74
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|9
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,142
|28
|426
