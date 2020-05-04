APH reports 75 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s total number of cases is at 876 and Randall County’s total number of cases is at 296.

Potter County has 80 recoveries and Randall County has 69 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on May 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 13 1 2 Deaf Smith 37 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 67 – 16 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 13 Potter 876 9 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 296 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 10 – 4 Texas 236 2 74 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,142 28 426

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: