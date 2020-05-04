APH reports 75 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Monday 05/04/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s total number of cases is at 876 and Randall County’s total number of cases is at 296.

Potter County has 80 recoveries and Randall County has 69 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on May 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1312
Deaf Smith3711
Donley258
Gray6716
Hansford1121
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter876980
Quay41
Randall296369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas236274
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,14228426
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss