APH reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

FW: APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 06/19/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,822. Potter County also reporting 47 new recoveries, totaling to 1,560.

There are four new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 775. Randall County also reporting eight recoveries, totaling at 536.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro50130
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry9739
Dallam5127
Deaf Smith22616155
Donley2826
Gray112497
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford23217
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb92
Moore87614768
Ochiltree53246
Oldham412
Parmer13960
Potter2,822391,560
Quay513
Randall7756536
Roberts22
Roosevelt54122
Sherman3226
Swisher23120
Texas9776957
Union51
Wheeler1516
TOTAL6,506984,516
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss