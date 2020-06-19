APH reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,822. Potter County also reporting 47 new recoveries, totaling to 1,560.
There are four new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 775. Randall County also reporting eight recoveries, totaling at 536.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|50
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|97
|–
|39
|Dallam
|51
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|226
|16
|155
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|112
|4
|97
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|23
|2
|17
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|2
|Moore
|876
|14
|768
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|46
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|139
|–
|60
|Potter
|2,822
|39
|1,560
|Quay
|5
|1
|3
|Randall
|775
|6
|536
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|54
|1
|22
|Sherman
|32
|–
|26
|Swisher
|23
|1
|20
|Texas
|977
|6
|957
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6,506
|98
|4,516
