APH reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to AHP, there are three new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,822. Potter County also reporting 47 new recoveries, totaling to 1,560.

There are four new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 775. Randall County also reporting eight recoveries, totaling at 536.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 19, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 50 1 30 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 97 – 39 Dallam 51 – 27 Deaf Smith 226 16 155 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 112 4 97 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 23 2 17 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 2 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 34 Lipscomb 9 – 2 Moore 876 14 768 Ochiltree 53 2 46 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 139 – 60 Potter 2,822 39 1,560 Quay 5 1 3 Randall 775 6 536 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 54 1 22 Sherman 32 – 26 Swisher 23 1 20 Texas 977 6 957 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 15 – 16 TOTAL 6,506 98 4,516

