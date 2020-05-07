APH reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 05 07 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases, bringing its total to 1,027. Randall County has 10 new cases, bringing its total to 343.

Potter County has 14 news recoveries, totaling 122. Randall County has seven new recoveries, totaling 95.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:10 p.m. on May 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry23
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith4111
Donley258
Gray7324
Hansford1221
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4546138
Ochiltree281
Oldham31
Parmer17
Potter1,027151122
Quay41
Randall343395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman196
Swisher114
Texas3083107
Union3
Wheeler124
TOTAL2,50636548
