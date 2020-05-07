APH reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases, bringing its total to 1,027. Randall County has 10 new cases, bringing its total to 343.

Potter County has 14 news recoveries, totaling 122. Randall County has seven new recoveries, totaling 95.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:10 p.m. on May 7, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 22 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 23 – – Dallam 10 1 3 Deaf Smith 41 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 73 – 24 Hansford 12 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 454 6 138 Ochiltree 28 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 17 Potter 1,027 15 1122 Quay 4 1 – Randall 343 3 95 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 308 3 107 Union 3 – – Wheeler 12 – 4 TOTAL 2,506 36 548

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: