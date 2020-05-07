APH reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 56 new cases, bringing its total to 1,027. Randall County has 10 new cases, bringing its total to 343.
Potter County has 14 news recoveries, totaling 122. Randall County has seven new recoveries, totaling 95.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:10 p.m. on May 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|22
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|23
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|41
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|73
|–
|24
|Hansford
|12
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|454
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|28
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|17
|Potter
|1,027
|15
|1122
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|343
|3
|95
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|308
|3
|107
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|12
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,506
|36
|548
