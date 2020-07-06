APH reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fewer active cases, and 260 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 6, showed 65 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Net active cases in the counties dropped 195 cases.
The report card showed 41 new cases in Potter County and 24 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 3,920 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 251 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,506 recoveries for the two counties—2,739 in Potter and 767 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:52 p.m. on July 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|7
|–
|1
|Carson
|7
|–
|6
|Castro
|99
|1
|46
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|193
|–
|60
|Dallam
|97
|1
|52
|Deaf Smith
|355
|17
|204
|Donley
|27
|–
|27
|Gray
|121
|4
|107
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|3
|Hansford
|31
|2
|20
|Hartley
|40
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|16
|–
|2
|Hutchinson
|70
|–
|48
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|897
|15
|855
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|50
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|215
|8
|136
|Potter
|2,978
|39
|2,488
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|942
|7
|758
|Roberts
|4
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|71
|1
|30
|Sherman
|30
|–
|29
|Swisher
|38
|1
|21
|Texas
|993
|6
|981
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,327
|110
|6,021
