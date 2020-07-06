APH reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fewer active cases, and 260 new recoveries

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, July 6, showed 65 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases in the counties dropped 195 cases.

The report card showed 41 new cases in Potter County and 24 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 3,920 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 251 new recoveries in Potter County and nine in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,506 recoveries for the two counties—2,739 in Potter and 767 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:52 p.m. on July 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe71
Carson76
Castro99146
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry19360
Dallam97152
Deaf Smith35517204
Donley2727
Gray1214107
Hall211
Hardeman53
Hansford31220
Hartley40212
Hemphill162
Hutchinson7048
Lipscomb118
Moore89715855
Ochiltree53250
Oldham413
Parmer2158136
Potter2,978392,488
Quay613
Randall9427758
Roberts42
Roosevelt71130
Sherman3029
Swisher38121
Texas9936981
Union83
Wheeler1916
TOTAL7,3271106,021
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss