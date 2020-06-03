APH reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 135 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 06/03/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and 135 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 56 new cases have been reported in Potter County and four new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,488 cases and Randall County to a total of 715 cases.

Potter County has 102 recoveries and Randall County has 33 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro33123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry55
Dallam3125
Deaf Smith1661399
Donley2726
Gray102284
Hall2
Hansford19212
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3723
Lipscomb22
Moore83813509
Ochiltree49235
Oldham413
Parmer5922
Potter2,48831798
Quay512
Randall7156305
Roberts22
Roosevelt42
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9396867
Union4
Wheeler1515
TOTAL5,746812,958
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss