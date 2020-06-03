APH reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 135 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and 135 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 56 new cases have been reported in Potter County and four new cases were reported in Randall County.
That brings Potter County to a total of 2,488 cases and Randall County to a total of 715 cases.
Potter County has 102 recoveries and Randall County has 33 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|33
|1
|23
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|55
|–
|–
|Dallam
|31
|–
|25
|Deaf Smith
|166
|13
|99
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|102
|2
|84
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|12
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|37
|–
|23
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|838
|13
|509
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|35
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|59
|–
|22
|Potter
|2,488
|31
|798
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|715
|6
|305
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|42
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|13
|Texas
|939
|6
|867
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|5,746
|81
|2,958
