APH reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 135 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and 135 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 56 new cases have been reported in Potter County and four new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,488 cases and Randall County to a total of 715 cases.

Potter County has 102 recoveries and Randall County has 33 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on June 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 33 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 55 – – Dallam 31 – 25 Deaf Smith 166 13 99 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 102 2 84 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 12 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 23 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 838 13 509 Ochiltree 49 2 35 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 59 – 22 Potter 2,488 31 798 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 715 6 305 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 42 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 13 Texas 939 6 867 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 5,746 81 2,958

