APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 75 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 35 new cases are in Potter County, bringing its total to 35. Potter County also has 14 new recoveries, totaling at 3,025.

APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,528. Four new deaths are in Randall County, totaling to 21. 61 new recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,098.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 5 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 11 – 9 Castro 160 2 109 Childress 27 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 9 2 4 Curry 410 2 121 Dallam 177 2 155 Deaf Smith 551 19 388 Donley 42 – 28 Gray 157 4 123 Hall 7 1 1 Hardeman 13 – 10 Hansford 49 2 28 Hartley 87 4 71 Hemphill 34 – 20 Hutchinson 108 2 68 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 986 15 895 Ochiltree 76 3 57 Oldham 13 1 4 Parmer 294 8 217 Potter 3,454 42 3,025 Quay 31 1 4 Randall 1,528 21 1,098 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 122 1 44 Sherman 36 – 32 Swisher 72 2 47 Texas 1,025 7 999 Union 24 – 6 Wheeler 32 – 18 TOTAL 9,584 142 7,669

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: