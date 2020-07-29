APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 75 new recoveries in Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 07/29/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 35 new cases are in Potter County, bringing its total to 35. Potter County also has 14 new recoveries, totaling at 3,025.

APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,528. Four new deaths are in Randall County, totaling to 21. 61 new recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,098.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong53
Beaver3632
Briscoe1117
Carson119
Castro1602109
Childress277
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle924
Curry4102121
Dallam1772155
Deaf Smith55119388
Donley4228
Gray1574123
Hall711
Hardeman1310
Hansford49228
Hartley87471
Hemphill3420
Hutchinson108268
Lipscomb1511
Moore98615895
Ochiltree76357
Oldham1314
Parmer2948217
Potter3,454423,025
Quay3114
Randall1,528211,098
Roberts65
Roosevelt122144
Sherman3632
Swisher72247
Texas1,0257999
Union246
Wheeler3218
TOTAL9,5841427,669
