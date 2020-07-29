APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, 75 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 35 new cases are in Potter County, bringing its total to 35. Potter County also has 14 new recoveries, totaling at 3,025.
APH said Randall County has 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,528. Four new deaths are in Randall County, totaling to 21. 61 new recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,098.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|5
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|11
|–
|9
|Castro
|160
|2
|109
|Childress
|27
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|9
|2
|4
|Curry
|410
|2
|121
|Dallam
|177
|2
|155
|Deaf Smith
|551
|19
|388
|Donley
|42
|–
|28
|Gray
|157
|4
|123
|Hall
|7
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|13
|–
|10
|Hansford
|49
|2
|28
|Hartley
|87
|4
|71
|Hemphill
|34
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|108
|2
|68
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|986
|15
|895
|Ochiltree
|76
|3
|57
|Oldham
|13
|1
|4
|Parmer
|294
|8
|217
|Potter
|3,454
|42
|3,025
|Quay
|31
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,528
|21
|1,098
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|122
|1
|44
|Sherman
|36
|–
|32
|Swisher
|72
|2
|47
|Texas
|1,025
|7
|999
|Union
|24
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|18
|TOTAL
|9,584
|142
|7,669
