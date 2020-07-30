APH reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries in Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 07 30 20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, totaling to 3,481. Randall County is reporting 30 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,558.

Potter County has 21 new recoveries, totaling to 3,046. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,123.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong53
Beaver3632
Briscoe1117
Carson129
Castro1612110
Childress287
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle925
Curry4262126
Dallam1792159
Deaf Smith60819433
Donley4332
Gray1644134
Hall711
Hardeman1410
Hansford59234
Hartley87473
Hemphill3820
Hutchinson109276
Lipscomb1511
Moore1,00015900
Ochiltree78359
Oldham1314
Parmer2998218
Potter3,481423,046
Quay3114
Randall1,558211,123
Roberts65
Roosevelt131145
Sherman3632
Swisher43251
Texas1,02671,000
Union246
Wheeler3222
TOTAL9,8081427,807
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss