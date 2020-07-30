APH reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, totaling to 3,481. Randall County is reporting 30 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,558.

Potter County has 21 new recoveries, totaling to 3,046. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,123.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 5 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 12 – 9 Castro 161 2 110 Childress 28 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 9 2 5 Curry 426 2 126 Dallam 179 2 159 Deaf Smith 608 19 433 Donley 43 – 32 Gray 164 4 134 Hall 7 1 1 Hardeman 14 – 10 Hansford 59 2 34 Hartley 87 4 73 Hemphill 38 – 20 Hutchinson 109 2 76 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 1,000 15 900 Ochiltree 78 3 59 Oldham 13 1 4 Parmer 299 8 218 Potter 3,481 42 3,046 Quay 31 1 4 Randall 1,558 21 1,123 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 131 1 45 Sherman 36 – 32 Swisher 43 2 51 Texas 1,026 7 1,000 Union 24 – 6 Wheeler 32 – 22 TOTAL 9,808 142 7,807

