APH reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, totaling to 3,481. Randall County is reporting 30 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,558.
Potter County has 21 new recoveries, totaling to 3,046. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,123.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on July 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|5
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|12
|–
|9
|Castro
|161
|2
|110
|Childress
|28
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|9
|2
|5
|Curry
|426
|2
|126
|Dallam
|179
|2
|159
|Deaf Smith
|608
|19
|433
|Donley
|43
|–
|32
|Gray
|164
|4
|134
|Hall
|7
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|14
|–
|10
|Hansford
|59
|2
|34
|Hartley
|87
|4
|73
|Hemphill
|38
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|109
|2
|76
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|1,000
|15
|900
|Ochiltree
|78
|3
|59
|Oldham
|13
|1
|4
|Parmer
|299
|8
|218
|Potter
|3,481
|42
|3,046
|Quay
|31
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,558
|21
|1,123
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|131
|1
|45
|Sherman
|36
|–
|32
|Swisher
|43
|2
|51
|Texas
|1,026
|7
|1,000
|Union
|24
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|22
|TOTAL
|9,808
|142
|7,807
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Watch Live: President Trump to hold press conference
- Congress honors crew of U.S.S. Indianapolis
- Storybridge Book Roundup & Raffle continues
- New Mexico governor, state officials to give update on COVID-19 efforts today
- 14 in Texas family get COVID-19 after virus denier’s party; 1 left dead and another on life support