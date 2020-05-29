APH reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, bringing its total to 2,317. Randall County is reporting 13 new cases, bringing its total to 671.
There are 57 new recoveries in Potter County, totaling at 635, and 17 new recoveries in Randall County, totaling at 235.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:06 p.m. on May 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|21
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|51
|–
|–
|Dallam
|29
|–
|17
|Deaf Smith
|163
|13
|88
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|96
|2
|69
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|11
|Hartley
|14
|2
|9
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|34
|–
|22
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|583
|13
|458
|Ochiltree
|48
|2
|32
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|54
|–
|18
|Potter
|2,317
|28
|635
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|671
|6
|235
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|37
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|12
|Texas
|911
|5
|817
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|12
|TOTAL
|5,205
|77
|2,547
