APH reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 05/29/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, bringing its total to 2,317. Randall County is reporting 13 new cases, bringing its total to 671.

There are 57 new recoveries in Potter County, totaling at 635, and 17 new recoveries in Randall County, totaling at 235.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:06 p.m. on May 29, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32121
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry51
Dallam2917
Deaf Smith1631388
Donley2726
Gray96269
Hall2
Hansford19211
Hartley1429
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3422
Lipscomb22
Moore58313458
Ochiltree48232
Oldham312
Parmer5418
Potter2,31728635
Quay512
Randall6716235
Roberts22
Roosevelt37
Sherman2321
Swisher1812
Texas9115817
Union3
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,205772,547
