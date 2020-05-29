APH reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, bringing its total to 2,317. Randall County is reporting 13 new cases, bringing its total to 671.

There are 57 new recoveries in Potter County, totaling at 635, and 17 new recoveries in Randall County, totaling at 235.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:06 p.m. on May 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 21 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 51 – – Dallam 29 – 17 Deaf Smith 163 13 88 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 96 2 69 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 11 Hartley 14 2 9 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 34 – 22 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 583 13 458 Ochiltree 48 2 32 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 54 – 18 Potter 2,317 28 635 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 671 6 235 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 37 – – Sherman 23 – 21 Swisher 18 – 12 Texas 911 5 817 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 12 TOTAL 5,205 77 2,547

