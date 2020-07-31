APH reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 24 new cases, totaling to 3,505. Randall County is reporting 28 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,586.

Potter County has 32 new recoveries, totaling to 3,078. Randall County has 35 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,158.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong53
Beaver3632
Briscoe1117
Carson139
Castro1673122
Childress338
Cimarron11
Collingsworth76
Cottle1427
Curry4532136
Dallam1822171
Deaf Smith65619433
Donley4333
Gray1794134
Hall811
Hardeman1511
Hansford59237
Hartley87475
Hemphill4121
Hutchinson110280
Lipscomb1511
Moore1,00815902
Ochiltree82358
Oldham1315
Parmer3158223
Potter3,505423,078
Quay3114
Randall1,586211,158
Roberts65
Roosevelt139150
Sherman3732
Swisher75255
Texas1,03171,003
Union256
Wheeler3221
TOTAL10,0201437,940
