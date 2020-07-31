APH reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 24 new cases, totaling to 3,505. Randall County is reporting 28 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,586.
Potter County has 32 new recoveries, totaling to 3,078. Randall County has 35 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,158.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|5
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|13
|–
|9
|Castro
|167
|3
|122
|Childress
|33
|–
|8
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|7
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|453
|2
|136
|Dallam
|182
|2
|171
|Deaf Smith
|656
|19
|433
|Donley
|43
|–
|33
|Gray
|179
|4
|134
|Hall
|8
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|15
|–
|11
|Hansford
|59
|2
|37
|Hartley
|87
|4
|75
|Hemphill
|41
|–
|21
|Hutchinson
|110
|2
|80
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|1,008
|15
|902
|Ochiltree
|82
|3
|58
|Oldham
|13
|1
|5
|Parmer
|315
|8
|223
|Potter
|3,505
|42
|3,078
|Quay
|31
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,586
|21
|1,158
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|139
|1
|50
|Sherman
|37
|–
|32
|Swisher
|75
|2
|55
|Texas
|1,031
|7
|1,003
|Union
|25
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|21
|TOTAL
|10,020
|143
|7,940
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Congress trying to settle on an national plan for COVID-19
- Farmers to Families: Food Distribution Event Saturday
- Dunkin’ Joy Run Starting Tomorrow
- Where is Natalie Jones: Family of missing Georgia woman desperate for answers
- El Paso lawmaker one year after massacre: ‘We can’t let the pandemic stand in the way’ of progress