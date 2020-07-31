APH reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 24 new cases, totaling to 3,505. Randall County is reporting 28 new cases, bringing it’s total to 1,586.

Potter County has 32 new recoveries, totaling to 3,078. Randall County has 35 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,158.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 5 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 13 – 9 Castro 167 3 122 Childress 33 – 8 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 7 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 453 2 136 Dallam 182 2 171 Deaf Smith 656 19 433 Donley 43 – 33 Gray 179 4 134 Hall 8 1 1 Hardeman 15 – 11 Hansford 59 2 37 Hartley 87 4 75 Hemphill 41 – 21 Hutchinson 110 2 80 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 1,008 15 902 Ochiltree 82 3 58 Oldham 13 1 5 Parmer 315 8 223 Potter 3,505 42 3,078 Quay 31 1 4 Randall 1,586 21 1,158 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 139 1 50 Sherman 37 – 32 Swisher 75 2 55 Texas 1,031 7 1,003 Union 25 – 6 Wheeler 32 – 21 TOTAL 10,020 143 7,940

