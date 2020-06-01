APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 33 new cases have been reported in Potter County and 14 new cases were reported in 14.
That brings Potter County to a total of 2,354 cases and Randall County to a total of 688 cases.
Potter County remains at 30 deaths and 653 recoveries.
Randall County remains at six deaths with 253 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|33
|1
|23
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|52
|–
|–
|Dallam
|29
|–
|18
|Deaf Smith
|164
|13
|99
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|98
|2
|80
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|12
|Hartley
|12
|2
|9
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|37
|–
|23
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|686
|13
|485
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|34
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|59
|–
|21
|Potter
|2,354
|30
|653
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|688
|6
|253
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|40
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|13
|Texas
|926
|5
|859
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|12
|TOTAL
|5,397
|79
|2,689
