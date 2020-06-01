APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 33 new cases have been reported in Potter County and 14 new cases were reported in 14.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,354 cases and Randall County to a total of 688 cases.

Potter County remains at 30 deaths and 653 recoveries.

Randall County remains at six deaths with 253 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 33 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 52 – – Dallam 29 – 18 Deaf Smith 164 13 99 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 98 2 80 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 12 Hartley 12 2 9 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 23 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 686 13 485 Ochiltree 49 2 34 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 59 – 21 Potter 2,354 30 653 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 688 6 253 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 40 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 13 Texas 926 5 859 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 12 TOTAL 5,397 79 2,689

