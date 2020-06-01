APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Monday 06/01/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 33 new cases have been reported in Potter County and 14 new cases were reported in 14.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,354 cases and Randall County to a total of 688 cases.

Potter County remains at 30 deaths and 653 recoveries.

Randall County remains at six deaths with 253 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro33123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry52
Dallam2918
Deaf Smith1641399
Donley2726
Gray98280
Hall2
Hansford19212
Hartley1229
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3723
Lipscomb22
Moore68613485
Ochiltree49234
Oldham413
Parmer5921
Potter2,35430653
Quay512
Randall6886253
Roberts22
Roosevelt40
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9265859
Union4
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,397792,689
