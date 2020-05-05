Breaking News
Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18

APH reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 05/05/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are 31 new cases in Potter County, bringing the total to 907. There are also 14 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 310.

APH said thee new deaths have been reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 12. Randall County remains at three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith3811
Donley258
Gray6824
Hansford1121
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson192
Lipscomb2
Moore4346138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter9071280
Quay41
Randall310369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas252396
Union3
Wheeler111
TOTAL2,24832457
