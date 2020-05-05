APH reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are 31 new cases in Potter County, bringing the total to 907. There are also 14 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 310.

APH said thee new deaths have been reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 12. Randall County remains at three deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 19 – – Dallam 10 1 3 Deaf Smith 38 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 68 – 24 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 19 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 434 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 13 Potter 907 12 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 310 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 10 – 4 Texas 252 3 96 Union 3 – – Wheeler 11 – 1 TOTAL 2,248 32 457

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: