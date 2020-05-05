APH reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.
APH said there are 31 new cases in Potter County, bringing the total to 907. There are also 14 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 310.
APH said thee new deaths have been reported in Potter County, bringing that total to 12. Randall County remains at three deaths.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|38
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|68
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|19
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|434
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|13
|Potter
|907
|12
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|310
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|10
|–
|4
|Texas
|252
|3
|96
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|11
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,248
|32
|457
