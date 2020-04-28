APH reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County’s total number is at 430 cases and Randall County’s is at 200.
APH is reporting 10 new recoveries today, bring Potter County’s total to 49 and Randall County’s total to 52.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.)
|Potter
|430
|6
|49
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|200
|3
|52
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|107
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|6
|–
|–
|TOTAL
|1,266
|19
|250
