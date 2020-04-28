APH reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area

COA APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 04/28

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County’s total number is at 430 cases and Randall County’s is at 200.

APH is reporting 10 new recoveries today, bring Potter County’s total to 49 and Randall County’s total to 52.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver5
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam811
Deaf Smith262
Donley248
Gray389
Hansford51
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore294386
Ochiltree241
Oldham31
Parmer6
Potter430649
Quay41
Randall200352
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman141
Swisher94
Texas107113
Union3
Wheeler6
TOTAL1,26619250
