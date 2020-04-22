APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and a new death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 204 cases and Randall County is at 125 cases.

APH also reported a fifth death in Potter County. Randall County remains at three.

Both counties are at 30 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 662 14 128

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: