APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and a new death in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County is now at 204 cases and Randall County is at 125 cases.
APH also reported a fifth death in Potter County. Randall County remains at three.
Both counties are at 30 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|16
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|25
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|162
|2
|33
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|662
|14
|128
