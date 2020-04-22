APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and another death in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 04/22/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and a new death in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County is now at 204 cases and Randall County is at 125 cases.

APH also reported a fifth death in Potter County. Randall County remains at three.

Both counties are at 30 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith162
Donley248
Gray259
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore162233
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman10
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL66214128
