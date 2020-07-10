APH reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, seven new active cases, and 22 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 10, showed 29 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Net active cases went up by 7 in the two counties.
The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County and 19 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,093 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 22 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,595 recoveries for the two counties—2,779 in Potter and 816 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. p.m. on July 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|–
|1
|Carson
|10
|–
|6
|Castro
|110
|1
|58
|Childress
|7
|–
|6
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|227
|–
|67
|Dallam
|110
|1
|76
|Deaf Smith
|401
|17
|259
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|126
|4
|108
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|4
|Hansford
|31
|2
|21
|Hartley
|56
|2
|26
|Hemphill
|18
|–
|3
|Hutchinson
|71
|–
|52
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|912
|15
|861
|Ochiltree
|60
|2
|51
|Oldham
|5
|1
|3
|Parmer
|236
|8
|149
|Potter
|3,048
|39
|2,779
|Quay
|12
|1
|3
|Randall
|1045
|7
|816
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|76
|1
|32
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|51
|1
|21
|Texas
|1,001
|6
|982
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,780
|110
|6,529
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Destination Texas: Big Bend National Park
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay moving toward Atlantic coast with 60 mph winds
- Mexican health officials plan to step up testing as border cities record 5 new COVID-19 deaths
- Border Patrol agent ‘inadvertently’ runs over migrant; feds reviewing incident
- House Dems urge Senate lawmakers to review police reform bill