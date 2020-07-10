APH reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, seven new active cases, and 22 new recoveries

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 10, showed 29 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases went up by 7 in the two counties.

The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County and 19 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,093 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 22 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,595 recoveries for the two counties—2,779 in Potter and 816 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. p.m. on July 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe91
Carson106
Castro110158
Childress76
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry22767
Dallam110176
Deaf Smith40117259
Donley2827
Gray1264108
Hall211
Hardeman54
Hansford31221
Hartley56226
Hemphill183
Hutchinson7152
Lipscomb118
Moore91215861
Ochiltree60251
Oldham513
Parmer2368149
Potter3,048392,779
Quay1213
Randall10457816
Roberts63
Roosevelt76132
Sherman3430
Swisher51121
Texas1,0016982
Union83
Wheeler1916
TOTAL7,7801106,529
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss