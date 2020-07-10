APH reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, seven new active cases, and 22 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, July 10, showed 29 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases went up by 7 in the two counties.

The report card showed 10 new cases in Potter County and 19 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,093 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 22 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,595 recoveries for the two counties—2,779 in Potter and 816 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. p.m. on July 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 – 1 Carson 10 – 6 Castro 110 1 58 Childress 7 – 6 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 227 – 67 Dallam 110 1 76 Deaf Smith 401 17 259 Donley 28 – 27 Gray 126 4 108 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 5 – 4 Hansford 31 2 21 Hartley 56 2 26 Hemphill 18 – 3 Hutchinson 71 – 52 Lipscomb 11 – 8 Moore 912 15 861 Ochiltree 60 2 51 Oldham 5 1 3 Parmer 236 8 149 Potter 3,048 39 2,779 Quay 12 1 3 Randall 1045 7 816 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 76 1 32 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 51 1 21 Texas 1,001 6 982 Union 8 – 3 Wheeler 19 – 16 TOTAL 7,780 110 6,529

