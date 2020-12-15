APH reports 282 new cases, 7 deaths, 645 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 282 new cases, seven new deaths, and 645 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 142 new cases, five deaths, and 302 recoveries.
In Randall County, 140 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 343 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.56%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|63
|4
|55
|Beaver
|272
|2
|226
|Briscoe
|45
|2
|35
|Carson
|146
|4
|88
|Castro
|525
|11
|429
|Childress
|1,081
|3
|849
|Cimarron
|90
|–
|79
|Collingsworth
|136
|3
|81
|Cottle
|76
|5
|61
|Curry
|3,642
|35
|1,726
|Dallam
|815
|9
|769
|Deaf Smith
|2,282
|45
|2,013
|Donley
|124
|5
|105
|Gray
|1,448
|21
|1,321
|Hall
|157
|3
|72
|Hardeman
|129
|6
|112
|Hansford
|266
|12
|218
|Hartley
|539
|7
|494
|Hemphill
|329
|2
|283
|Hutchinson
|772
|32
|583
|Lipscomb
|177
|6
|130
|Moore
|1,746
|39
|1,552
|Ochiltree
|740
|9
|549
|Oldham
|60
|2
|49
|Parmer
|781
|28
|662
|Potter
|14,273
|259
|10,874
|Quay
|311
|5
|111
|Randall
|12,724
|155
|8,817
|Roberts
|32
|1
|28
|Roosevelt
|1,190
|19
|494
|Sherman
|178
|6
|91
|Swisher
|317
|11
|237
|Texas
|2,731
|13
|2,464
|Union
|168
|7
|41
|Wheeler
|361
|7
|329
|TOTAL
|48,726
|778
|36,034
