APH reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 168 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases and 168 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 250 new cases have been reported in Potter County and three new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,754 cases and Randall County to a total of 727 cases.

There are 135 new recoveries in Potter County, totaling at 937, and 33 new in Randall County, totaling at 340.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on June 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 34 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 57 – – Dallam 33 – 25 Deaf Smith 168 13 119 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 104 2 87 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 13 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 4 – 2 Moore 844 13 525 Ochiltree 51 2 35 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 71 – 33 Potter 2,754 32 937 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 727 6 340 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 43 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 13 Texas 944 6 888 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,064 82 3,189

