APH reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 168 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 06/05/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 253 new COVID-19 cases and 168 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 250 new cases have been reported in Potter County and three new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,754 cases and Randall County to a total of 727 cases.

There are 135 new recoveries in Potter County, totaling at 937, and 33 new in Randall County, totaling at 340.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on June 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro34123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry57
Dallam3325
Deaf Smith16813119
Donley2726
Gray104287
Hall2
Hansford19213
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb42
Moore84413525
Ochiltree51235
Oldham413
Parmer7133
Potter2,75432937
Quay512
Randall7276340
Roberts22
Roosevelt43
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9446888
Union4
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,064823,189
