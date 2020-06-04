APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 6 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 16 new cases have been reported in Potter County and nine new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,504 cases and Randall County to a total of 724 cases.

Potter County is also reporting a new death, bringing its total to 32. Randall County remains at six deaths.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 33 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 56 – – Dallam 33 – 25 Deaf Smith 168 13 119 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 102 2 84 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 12 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 42 – 23 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 838 13 509 Ochiltree 49 2 35 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 59 – 22 Potter 2,504 32 802 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 724 6 307 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 42 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 13 Texas 944 6 888 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 5,795 82 2,999

