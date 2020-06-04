APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 6 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 16 new cases have been reported in Potter County and nine new cases were reported in Randall County.
That brings Potter County to a total of 2,504 cases and Randall County to a total of 724 cases.
Potter County is also reporting a new death, bringing its total to 32. Randall County remains at six deaths.
There are four new deaths in Potter County, totaling at 802, and two new in Randall County, totaling at 307.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|33
|1
|23
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|56
|–
|–
|Dallam
|33
|–
|25
|Deaf Smith
|168
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|102
|2
|84
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|12
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|42
|–
|23
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|838
|13
|509
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|35
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|59
|–
|22
|Potter
|2,504
|32
|802
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|724
|6
|307
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|42
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|13
|Texas
|944
|6
|888
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|5,795
|82
|2,999
