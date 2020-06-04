APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 6 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 06/04/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 16 new cases have been reported in Potter County and nine new cases were reported in Randall County.

That brings Potter County to a total of 2,504 cases and Randall County to a total of 724 cases.

Potter County is also reporting a new death, bringing its total to 32. Randall County remains at six deaths.

There are four new deaths in Potter County, totaling at 802, and two new in Randall County, totaling at 307.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on June 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro33123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry56
Dallam3325
Deaf Smith16813119
Donley2726
Gray102284
Hall2
Hansford19212
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4223
Lipscomb22
Moore83813509
Ochiltree49235
Oldham413
Parmer5922
Potter2,50432802
Quay512
Randall7246307
Roberts22
Roosevelt42
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9446888
Union4
Wheeler1515
TOTAL5,795822,999
