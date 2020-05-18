APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 16 to 2,145, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 611.
Randall County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to five. Potter County remains at 23.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|4
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|13
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|41
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|9
|Deaf Smith
|122
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|1
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|4
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|552
|11
|294
|Ochiltree
|40
|2
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|26
|6
|Potter
|2,145
|23
|341
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|611
|5
|144
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|15
|–
|8
|Texas
|752
|4
|318
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|8
|TOTAL
|4,642
|61
|1,330
