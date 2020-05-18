APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 16 to 2,145, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 611.

Randall County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to five. Potter County remains at 23.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 18, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 4 – 2 Castro 27 1 13 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 1 – Curry 41 – – Dallam 22 1 9 Deaf Smith 122 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 1 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 4 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 552 11 294 Ochiltree 40 2 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 26 6 Potter 2,145 23 341 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 611 5 144 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 15 – 8 Texas 752 4 318 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 8 TOTAL 4,642 61 1,330

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: