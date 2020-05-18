Breaking News
Gov. Abbott: Phase 2 of reopening delayed for 4 counties in the Texas Panhandle
APH reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by 16 to 2,145, and Randall County’s total has increased by nine to 611.

Randall County is reporting a new death, bringing its total to five. Potter County remains at 23.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson42
Castro27113
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle41
Curry41
Dallam2219
Deaf Smith122626
Donley2624
Gray91149
Hansford1627
Hartley924
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore55211294
Ochiltree40219
Oldham412
Parmer266
Potter2,14523341
Quay512
Randall6115144
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher158
Texas7524318
Union3
Wheeler158
TOTAL4,642611,330
