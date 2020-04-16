APH reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area, 4 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health department is reporting 22 more COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has nine new cases, bringing the total to 101 with 13 recoveries, and Randall County has 13 new cases, bring the total to 93 with 11 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|16
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|6
|–
|1
|Moore
|61
|–
|11
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|101
|2
|13
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|93
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|4
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|1
|Texas
|10
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|363
|8
|49