APH reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area, 4 new recoveries

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 04/16/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health department is reporting 22 more COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has nine new cases, bringing the total to 101 with 13 recoveries, and Randall County has 13 new cases, bring the total to 93 with 11 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on April 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray16
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson61
Moore6111
Oldham31
Potter101213
Quay1
Randall93211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman4
Swisher41
Texas1022
TOTAL363849

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

