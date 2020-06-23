APH reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 20new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APHD, there are seven new cases in Potter County, bringing its total to 2,838. Potter County also reporting 22 new recoveries, totaling to 1,630.

There are 13 new cases in Randall County, bringing the total there to 793. Randall County also reporting four recoveries, totaling at 549.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 45; 39 in Potter County and six in Randall County.

